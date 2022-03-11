Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.53

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.53 and last traded at $171.82, with a volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

