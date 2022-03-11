Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.61. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALPMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.