ATB Capital Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$28.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,236. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.72. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.59 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 167,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.42 per share, with a total value of C$3,418,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at C$111,142,976.58. In the last three months, insiders bought 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.