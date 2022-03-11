Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 134,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,099. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $12,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $4,053,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

