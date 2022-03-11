Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Raised to SEK 489

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 486 to SEK 489 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 112,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.