Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Up 7.2%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $764.38 and last traded at $764.38. 56 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Atrion alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.