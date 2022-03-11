Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 267.9% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.