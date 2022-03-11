AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 817,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,184,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

