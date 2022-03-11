AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 817,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,184,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

