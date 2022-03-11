Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
About Aura Systems (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Systems (AUSI)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.