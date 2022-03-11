Aurora (AOA) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $56,739.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00208906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

