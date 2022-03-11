Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$914.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

