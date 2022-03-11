Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 170463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

