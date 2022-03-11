Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Autodesk worth $158,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.43. 69,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.34 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

