Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $284.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

