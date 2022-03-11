Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.98% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 496,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 200.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 198,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $285.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.