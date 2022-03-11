Automata Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.62 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $58.59 million and $18.62 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.18 or 0.06587985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.79 or 0.99927726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

