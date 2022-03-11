Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,343 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $93,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $209.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day moving average of $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.21 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

