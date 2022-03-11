Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $145,215.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $145,215.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.18 or 0.06587985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.79 or 0.99927726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00041803 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

