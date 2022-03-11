Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $463,450.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 97,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

