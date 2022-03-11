AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvidXchange.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

Shares of AVDX opened at 7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.84. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.88 and a 12-month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

