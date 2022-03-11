AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 7.48, but opened at 7.89. AvidXchange shares last traded at 7.56, with a volume of 3,623 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.84.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

