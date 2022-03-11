AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 7.83 and last traded at 7.83. 29,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 808,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.26.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.84.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

