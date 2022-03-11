Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after buying an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

