Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Avnet reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

