AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXAHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXA from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.50 ($32.07) in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

