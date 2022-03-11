Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Price Target Lowered to €29.00 at Barclays

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from €32.50 ($35.33) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AZMTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cheuvreux raised Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

