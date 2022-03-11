Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 5.9%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 805,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,635,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$39.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

