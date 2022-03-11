B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE BW opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $94,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

