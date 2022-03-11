B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.