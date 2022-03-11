B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYMT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

