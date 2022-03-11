B. Riley Trims Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Target Price to $6.25

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMSI. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 215,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 210,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.