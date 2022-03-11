B. Riley Trims Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price to $48.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

