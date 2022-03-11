B. Riley Weighs in on Entera Bio Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

