Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 7%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.63 and last traded at $125.75. Approximately 74,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,267,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.16.
BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.56.
The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
