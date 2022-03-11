Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 19,632 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,389,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,332. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $501,229,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.