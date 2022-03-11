Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 19,632 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BKR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,389,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,332. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 1.48.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $501,229,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
