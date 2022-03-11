Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (Get Rating)

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.