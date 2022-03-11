Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
