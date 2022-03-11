Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

