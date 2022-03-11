Bank of America Begins Coverage on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 67,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.