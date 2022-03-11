Bank of America Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in TransUnion by 7,134.4% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 104.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,117,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,627.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,517,000 after buying an additional 3,198,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $100,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.