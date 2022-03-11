Bank of America Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $411.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $305.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.93.

SEDG stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.53. 17,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,094. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

