Bank of America Initiates Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,884. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

