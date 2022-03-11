Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,380 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Nevro worth $42,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVRO opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

