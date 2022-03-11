Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 57,503 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of LivaNova worth $42,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LivaNova by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

