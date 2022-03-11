Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of J & J Snack Foods worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

