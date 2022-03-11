Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,915 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of CONMED worth $43,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CONMED by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

