Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,094 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of RLI worth $45,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

