Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 28,307 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of ABM Industries worth $45,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

ABM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

