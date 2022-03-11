Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,264,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.35% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,263,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

