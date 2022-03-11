Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Carter’s worth $43,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carter’s by 111.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 167,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $13,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.